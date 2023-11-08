Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Pune News / SPPU to start organic farming course under earn and learn scheme

SPPU to start organic farming course under earn and learn scheme

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Nov 08, 2023 07:00 AM IST

The students will be taught organic seed study, cultivation, drip and mist irrigation to get more yield with less water and model of produce sale

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will give lessons on organic farming and students will be learn about production, packing and marketing related to farming under the earn and learn scheme.

The varsity has increased the remuneration under the earn and learn scheme to 55 and 5 to be provided by the state government. (HT PHOTO)

“The varsity has allocated 5 lakh for the organic farming project and a business model will be set up on the campus. Through the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), subsidy is available for setting up polyhouses. The project will be implemented in phases,” said Rahul Pakhare, SPPU Senate member.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The varsity has increased the remuneration under the earn and learn scheme to 55 and 5 to be provided by the state government.

The students will be taught organic seed study, cultivation, drip and mist irrigation to get more yield with less water and model of produce sale. A plan will be prepared to generate income from agriculture by sale on varsity campus itself. “The project aims to help students start their own business in future,” he said.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
agriculture sppu
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP