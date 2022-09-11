SPPU will get a new full-time vice-chancellor within two months, says Chandrakant Patil
The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) currently has the posts of vice-chancellor, pro vice chancellor vacant
The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) currently has the posts of vice-chancellor, pro vice chancellor vacant. Not just that, senate members, academic and management council of SPPU have ended their tenure and all these posts are currently occupied by faculties within the university, who have been given ‘temporary charge’.
Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state unit chief Chandrakant Patil, who recently got the post of new technical and higher education minister stated that the university will fill up all vacant positions.
Now, the selection process of vice-chancellor will speed up. Earlier, the position was not being filled due to a fight between the state governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and Maha Vikas Aghadi government.
“No new law has been passed regarding the selection process of the vice-chancellor and hence we will carry out the selection process as per the old method, which was used when Devendra Fadnavis was Maharashtra chief minister. We have started scrutinising and will begin the said process. Accordingly, a new vice-chancellor will be appointed in the next two months at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU),” said Chandrakant Patil.
On May 17, the tenure of the earlier vice-chancellor of SPPU Prof Nitin Karmalkar ended and the its temporary charge was handed over to the Prof Karbhari Vishwanath Kale. While the selection process of the new V-C has not yet been started by the new state government.
Earlier, the SPPU management council has given the name of Deepak Karandikar, IIT Kharagpur director as one of the members of the selection committee. Whereas other two names which include one from the governor and another from the state government are not yet given. Whereas, Prof Kale who is also the vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, Raigad has been given the additional charge of SPPU vice-chancellor.
“We have given necessary instructions to make the committee for selection of not only SPPU but also other four universities in the state. The administrative and academic work of the university cannot run on temporary charge to the officials, so will speed up the process now” added Patil.
This delay is now impacting the daily routine works and also policy decisions at SPPU. Currently, admission season is underway and soon the senate members’ election will be held at SPPU. During all these important happenings it is necessary to have a full-time vice-chancellor for the university.
