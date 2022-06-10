SPPU feature in 541–550 bracket of QS World University Rankings 2023

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has augmented its position to the 541-550 rank bracket in the ‘QS World University Ranking 2023’ from the 591–600 bracket in the QS WUR 2022 edition. The QS Rankings were announced on Wednesday, June 8, wherein SPPU is amongst the top 38 per cent of the educational institutes across the world.

SPPU stands at the 11th position in the nation with the top 10 positions occupied by IISc, IITs and a central university. The QS World University Ranking system utilises parameters like academic reputation, employer reputation, research publications and citations and international outreach with respect to faculty and students for assessment purpose. This year 2,462 global institutions were analysed and 1422 institutions were ranked by QS WUR team, in which 41 Higher Education Institutes participated from India.

“This year we have improved our rank by 50 numbers. We are adopting and rebuilding several concepts in accordance with the National Education Policy. Implementation of ‘multidisciplinary programs and research’ will help us achieve even greater heights,” said SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Karbhari Kale.