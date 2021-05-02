SPPU’s first semester exam sees 96.49 per cent attendance

The first semester examination of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) received a good response from students, despite the rise in Covid cases and online mode exams a total of 17,20,831 students appeared for the exams. The total attendance percentage was 96.49 percent until April 30.

In fact, since exams began on April 10, there has been increasing graph of students appearing for the exams. According to students, the technical issues have been fewer this year compared to last year’s final year examinations.

On the first day of the exams on April 10, a total of 25,356 students appeared for the exam on various subjects from across the departments. While the highest one day attendance was reported on April 20 with 1, 54,783 students.

The first semester examination is being held in online mode for students from first to last year of all the courses with more than 3,700 subjects. The exam has been conducted of 50 marks with multiple-choice questions (MCQ) method in online mode. The university’s own SPPU Edutech Foundation company is conducting this exam.

“The examination of first semester was quite a good experience for me, there was no major technical issue compared to last year’s exam and the best part was we could get the results within 72 hours. There is still a need to improve the helpline number management system, as when called to the helpline number students do not get quick response to solve their issue,” said Pratik Kamble, a first year post graduate student.

Last year from October 12, 2020, SPPU started its final year exams for 3,300 subjects for which 2.5 lakh students enrolled. From the first day onwards, both online and offline students faced a lot of issues while appearing for the exam and it even continued in the results. For the offline exams, 113 centres were identified where physical exams were conducted in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. These exams were 50 marks with multiple-choice questions (MCQ) for one-hour duration.

Mahesh Kakade, SPPU’s director of the board of examination and evaluation said, “There was a good response from students throughout the April month and daily attendance was high. Our staff and technical team really worked hard to resolve issues of students immediately as they were appearing for the exams. It will continue to be for the rest of the papers and we hope that this first semester online exams are carried out well.”

