SPPU’s summer exams begin

The Savitribai Phule Pune University Summer (March-April 2024) session exams have started smoothly from Tuesday. Apart from the routine courses, open and distance learning BA, B.Com, MA, M.Com and MBA programs of the university have started. The examinations of a total of 13 subjects of these courses have started at 11 examination centres in the morning and afternoon sessions. Meanwhile, the students who could not fill out the examination application for various courses will be able to fill out the examination application online till Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

As per the information given by SPPU, the first-year practical examinations of all regular degree courses of the university have started from Monday. Meanwhile, the students who could not fill out the examination application for various courses will be able to fill out the examination application online till Wednesday. After this, the application form will not be accepted under any circumstances.

“Colleges should verify such examination applications at the institute level and inward valid applications by April 4, Thursday. No extension will be given for the same. Action should be taken from the college level so that the students fill out the examination application form within the scheduled time,” said Mahesh Kale, SPPU director of the examination and evaluation board.