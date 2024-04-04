 SPPU’s summer exams begin - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

SPPU’s summer exams begin

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 04, 2024 06:28 AM IST

As per the information given by SPPU, the first-year practical examinations of all regular degree courses of the university have started from Monday

The Savitribai Phule Pune University Summer (March-April 2024) session exams have started smoothly from Tuesday. Apart from the routine courses, open and distance learning BA, B.Com, MA, M.Com and MBA programs of the university have started. The examinations of a total of 13 subjects of these courses have started at 11 examination centres in the morning and afternoon sessions.

Meanwhile, the students who could not fill out the examination application for various courses will be able to fill out the examination application online till Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)
Meanwhile, the students who could not fill out the examination application for various courses will be able to fill out the examination application online till Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

As per the information given by SPPU, the first-year practical examinations of all regular degree courses of the university have started from Monday. Meanwhile, the students who could not fill out the examination application for various courses will be able to fill out the examination application online till Wednesday. After this, the application form will not be accepted under any circumstances.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Colleges should verify such examination applications at the institute level and inward valid applications by April 4, Thursday. No extension will be given for the same. Action should be taken from the college level so that the students fill out the examination application form within the scheduled time,” said Mahesh Kale, SPPU director of the examination and evaluation board.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / SPPU’s summer exams begin
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On