SSC, HSC students in Pune battle stress ahead of first offline exam in two years

While the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had announced in September this year that Secondary School Certificate (Class 10) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (Class 12) will be conducted offline next year giving ample time for preparations, many students admit that they feel anxious about the exams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 30-minute extra writing time given by the state board to students last year due to Covid will not be given for the offline exams scheduled to be held between February and March 2023.

“As examination was conducted offline during the past two years due to Covid pandemic, many students lost practice of writing and reading. Hence, relaxation of 30-minute extra time was given to students last year,” said Sharad Gosavi, chairman, MSBSHSE.

Shankeshwari Lashkare, a student of Science appearing for the Class 12 examination, said, “As there was no Class 10 examination due to Covid in 2021, I am anxious about appearing for the final Class 12 examination offline next year. My classmates and I recently underwent practice examination conducted by the junior college. We hope to cover the syllabus before the examination.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2021, MSBSHSE cancelled examinations due to the Covid pandemic. Students appearing for Class 12 were in Class 10 at that time and were promoted based on internal assessment of Class 10 and Class 9.

Principals of city-based schools said that with no-extra-time relaxation for coming exams, students should do more writing practice besides covering important topics.

Harishchandra Gaikwad, president, Pune district principals’ association, said, “The state board announced about offline exams much in advance for students to practice and be prepared for the examination. Hence, students should not feel stressed about the offline exams conducted after two years.”

Gosavi said, “There are counsellors at each division who can assist children who are anxious about exams. Also, teachers of schools and junior colleges can also be reached for assistance.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}