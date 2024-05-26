SSC results to be announced on May 27

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 results on May 27 at 1 pm, said officials. More than 15 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board examination this year across the state. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Once released, the results will be available on the websites mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in

More than 15 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board examination this year across the state. This year the examination commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 26.