 SSC results to be announced on May 27 - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 26, 2024
New Delhi
SSC results to be announced on May 27

ByHT Correspondent
May 26, 2024 07:38 AM IST

Maharashtra Board to announce Class 10 results on May 27 at 1 pm. Over 15 lakh candidates appeared for the exam this year. Check results on mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 results on May 27 at 1 pm, said officials.

More than 15 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board examination this year across the state. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Once released, the results will be available on the websites mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in

More than 15 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board examination this year across the state. This year the examination commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 26.

News / Cities / Pune / SSC results to be announced on May 27
