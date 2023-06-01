SSC results to be declared today at 1 pm in Maharashtra

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examination results will be declared on Friday at 1 pm, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) stated in a release. The results will be declared online on the Maharashtra results official site at mahresult.nic.in. This is the first year after the Covid-19 pandemic when the examination was held with 100% syllabus.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examination results will be declared on Friday at 1 pm

As per the information shared by the state board, the written examination was conducted from March 2 to 25 this year. A total of 1,577,256 students from 23,010 schools across the state had registered for the exam. It was observed that the number of students who registered for the examination this year were less compared to the previous five years. The enrolment of students this year dropped by 61,708 as compared to last year.

Earlier on May 25, the MSBSHSE had declared the HSC or Class 12 examination results and the admission process for the first year of senior college (Class 13) had started thereafter. Similarly, after the SSC results are declared, the centralised online process for Class 11 admissions will start, the officials said.

Once the online results are declared, students can apply for re-evaluation of answer sheets either through the board’s website http://verification.mh-ssc.ac.in or through their respective schools. “To apply online for the re-evaluation of answer sheets for the March 2023 examination through the official website of the board, it is mandatory to first take a photocopy of the answer sheet within five working days from the day of receiving it. Students who want to re-evaluate the answer sheet should contact the concerned divisional board for further information,” said Sharad Gosavi, state board chairman.