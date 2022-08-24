SSPU, Energy Swaraj Foundation sign joint declaration to mitigate climate change impact

The Symbiosis Skills and Professional University (SSPU) is the first university in India to sign a joint declaration with Energy Swaraj Foundation as a part of their social obligation toward society.

The event was attended by dignitaries, teaching, non-teaching staff and students on Wednesday.

“The Energy Swaraj Yatra by SSPU is to create awareness among society about the importance of energy literacy and the impact of climate change on human society. Energy Swaraj Club will be conducting various activities in Symbiosis Skills and Professional University to reduce energy consumption as well as create awareness among society about the impact of climate change. Also, students and teachers will be given a task to make one classroom 100 per cent solar,” said Swati Mujumdar, pro-chancellor of Symbiosis Skills and Professional University.

“We have jointly agreed to create mass social awareness through social media about the importance of energy literacy for self and for others to reduce the impact of climate change on human society,” she said.

SB Mujumdar, president, SSPU president (chancellor), said, “Humanity is responsible for the climate change and human beings should differentiate between need and greed to solve the climate change impact.”

Dr Chetan Singh Solanki, founder of Energy Swaraj Foundation, said, “The present generation is the first and last generation to solve the climate change impact and time available is very limited.”