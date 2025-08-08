Staff at Kashibai Navale Hospital call off strike

After two days of protest, the non-teaching staff at Smt Kashibai Navale Medical College and General Hospital called off their strike on Wednesday evening following a written assurance from the management. The strike began on Tuesday morning, with hundreds of Class III and Class IV employees, including nurses, ward boys, technicians, security personnel, pharmacists, and counsellors, demanding the release of salaries that had been pending for the past eight months. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The protestors voiced deep frustration over the prolonged delay in payments, stating they had no choice but to resort to a strike. However, they agreed to end the agitation after the hospital administration committed in writing to clearing all pending salaries within 15 days.

Dr Krishnakant Patil, dean of the hospital, confirmed that a meeting was held between the management and the protestors. “The management has assured that the pending dues will be cleared within 15 days, and there will be no delay in salary payments going forward. After receiving this written assurance, the staff agreed to resume work.”