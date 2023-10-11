Staff crunch at ward offices cripples civic work in city

PUNE

According to the administration, currently, only two assistant commissioners are functional while the third official is retiring within a month. (SHANAR NARAYAN/ HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The absence of assistant commissioners at ward offices is hampering the administrative and civic work of at least twelve out of fifteen regional ward offices in the city. A full-time assistant commissioner is a mandatory requirement to place class I officers in that post. The government has sent seven officers on deputation, but they belong to the class II category while seven deputy engineers are officiating as assistant commissioners. According to the administration, currently, only two assistant commissioners are functional while the third official is retiring within a month.

Currently Aundh, Kothrud, Warje-Karvenagar, Ghole Road-Shivajinagar, Dhole Patil Road, Kalas-Yerawada, Bhavani Peth, Hadapsar Mundhwa, Yeolewadi, Bibvewadi, Sahakarnagar, Kasba-Vishrambaug Wada are functioning without ward officers while Ahmednagar Road Wadgaonsheri, Wanowrie and Sinhagad Road ward offices have officials belonging to the assistant commissioner rank.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy commissioner (general administration) Sachin Ithape said “We have these vacant posts and the quota of promotion of the existing officials is not happening as the current officials are not eligible for the same. There are several restrictions for filling up these positions.”

According to the activists and citizens forum working in the respective ward offices, the work of fund sanction for small projects up to ₹10 lakh and ₹20 lakh have been affected due to the absence of officials of the assistant commissioner ranks. The city has been currently facing an officer shortage for the past two years, the administration department stated.

According to civic activists, civic works on the ground have been affected due to the absence of assistant commissioners. A case in point is a drainage work near DP road in Aundh, which was affected due to a lack of funds from the ward office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There is a fund requirement of ₹15 lakh for the work and the drainage work has been delayed for the last six months due to lack of sanctioning authority. The citizens of the area are suffering due to a cesspool of contaminated water,” said Ahil Adhav, a civic worker from the area.

Aundh Vikas Mandal president Vaishali Patkar demanded expeditious appointment of the officials for early execution of civic works in the ward and citizens are suffering because of their absence.

She explained that the assistant commissioners have been given the power of completing civic works up to ₹25 lakh and the ward officers for up to ₹10 lakh.

“They play a key role in carrying out road construction cum repair, streetlight repair, drainage chamber repairs, and other small and big civic works. The role of these officials is of crucial importance and their immediate appointment is essential as work is suffering,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lakeview Paradise resident Sandhya Changedia, who stays in Yewalewadi said “There is a serious issue of potholes on our two km road leading to the main PMC road. Though the road is sanctioned under the DP plan, the funds are not getting approved for complete reconstruction and overhauling. When we visited the ward office, the officials told us that they needed sanction of funds from senior officers of the rank of assistant commissioner. We found out more and have requested the PMC to get the funds sanctioned from the deputy commissioner or directly PMC administrator at the earliest. However, till then, citizens will continue to suffer,” she alleged.

Former corporator Narayan Lonkar said “For most of the work, we have to go to assistant commissioner for various civic works. In the absence of the assistant commissioners, it becomes very difficult for the citizens including former elected representatives to complete the civic work and hence their appointments are essential for the smooth conduct of daily work which is not happening in other ward offices.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kalas social worker Hiraman Gaikwad said that the civic work in the area had been suffering due to the absence of officials in the area.

“We are facing issues related to roads, drainages, and streetlights including encroachment, and require immediate action which is not forthcoming. The officials must be appointed so that we can directly interact and get the work sanctioned for the area.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!