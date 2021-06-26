Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Stalker tries to kill woman’s brother
pune news

Stalker tries to kill woman’s brother

A man was arrested along with his three accomplices, including two minors, for trying to kill the brother of a woman who told his wife that he had been stalking her in Bopodi area of Pune
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 09:52 PM IST
HT Image

A man was arrested along with his three accomplices, including two minors, for trying to kill the brother of a woman who told his wife that he had been stalking her in Bopodi area of Pune.

The arrested men were identified as Ankush Waghmare (41), Pranjal alias Kukya Shelar (21) a resident of Barathe vasti area of Bopodi while the apprehended minors were identified as teenagers known to the men.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 25-year-old woman who submitted in her complaint that Waghamre had been standing outside her house and physically following her around since June 22. The complainant informed Waghmare’s wife about his acts and when he showed up again outside her house, her brother confronted him and asked him to not stand there or follow his sister.

Waghmare attacked the complainant’s brother while one of his co-accused hit him in the head with a wooden plank. As the man ducked the attack, the plank hit their mother who was trying to intervene. One of the minors used a sharp weapon to attack the complainant’s brother in the head. However, as he moved, it landed near the neck of one of his friends who was also trying to intervene, according to the complaint.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 354(d) (stalking), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506(2) (criminal intimidation with a weapon), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Khadki police station. Police sub inspector Amol Bhosale of Khadki police station is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Twitter user's idea on how to 'trap' mosquitoes leaves people in splits

Video shows incredible view of Western Ghats from Vistadome coach

Dog that is not a fan of lollypop reacts on being offered one. Watch

‘Aunty skates’: Saree-clad 46-year-old skater wows people. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP