Stalker tries to kill woman’s brother

A man was arrested along with his three accomplices, including two minors, for trying to kill the brother of a woman who told his wife that he had been stalking her in Bopodi area of Pune.

The arrested men were identified as Ankush Waghmare (41), Pranjal alias Kukya Shelar (21) a resident of Barathe vasti area of Bopodi while the apprehended minors were identified as teenagers known to the men.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 25-year-old woman who submitted in her complaint that Waghamre had been standing outside her house and physically following her around since June 22. The complainant informed Waghmare’s wife about his acts and when he showed up again outside her house, her brother confronted him and asked him to not stand there or follow his sister.

Waghmare attacked the complainant’s brother while one of his co-accused hit him in the head with a wooden plank. As the man ducked the attack, the plank hit their mother who was trying to intervene. One of the minors used a sharp weapon to attack the complainant’s brother in the head. However, as he moved, it landed near the neck of one of his friends who was also trying to intervene, according to the complaint.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 354(d) (stalking), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506(2) (criminal intimidation with a weapon), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Khadki police station. Police sub inspector Amol Bhosale of Khadki police station is investigating the case.