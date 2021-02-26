Standing committee approves ₹246 cr for ward-level works
The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved Rs246 crore for ward-level works.
The decision was taken on Friday.
Elected members from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been allotted ₹2 crore each, and corporators from the opposition parties received Rs1 crore each.
Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, members not able to carry ward-level works. The municipal commissioner had given orders to do only 40 percent of such work. As the situation improved and one month remains before the financial year ends, the standing committee approved the diversion of this Rs246 crore. Members can now do work in their wards. “
