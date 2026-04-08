​PUNE: A conflict has emerged between the Bharatiya Janata Party office bearers and cable operators over the crackdown on illegal overhead cables in Pune. Standing Committee firm on action against illegal overhead cables despite operator pressure

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) began removing illegal cables last week, led by Standing Committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale, who personally visited sites to oversee the drive. The move disturbed cable operators, who met PMC officials to request a halt.

Sources said, “The cable operators met the PMC office bearers. Bhimale attended the meeting but rejected their demands.”

Commenting on the development, Bhimale said, “I am in a strong view to take action against the illegal overhead cables. To increase PMC revenue and keep the city clean and beautiful, we need to take strict action against overhead cables. They are unauthorised and are not paying any fees for the PMC.”

Some operators requested the PMC stop the drive, but Bhimale confirmed, “I had instructed that police cases be filed against the illegal overhead cables.”

Given that PMC digging and cable-laying charges are high, many mobile companies still prefer overhead cables.

BJP leader Sandeep Khardekar supported the action in a letter to municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, saying, “It is a welcome decision to take action against the overhead cables. The overhead cables are damaging the city’s skyline. However, because PMC digging and cable-laying charges are high, the operators are laying overhead cables. The PMC must consider lowering rates; this will help increase PMC revenue and stop illegal overhead cabling.”