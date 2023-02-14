Home / Cities / Pune News / State approves funds to set up Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj memorial at Vadu

State approves funds to set up Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj memorial at Vadu

Published on Feb 14, 2023 10:45 PM IST

When the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) was ruling, the then finance minister Ajit Pawar made budgetary provisions for the project and Maharashtra cabinet had given nod for the same

Chief minister Eknath Shinde made the announcement after the cabinet meeting. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Chief minister Eknath Shinde made the announcement after the cabinet meeting. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Maharashtra government on Tuesday approved Rs397.54 crore funds to set up the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj memorial at Vadu and Tulapur in Pune district and Rs127 crore for development in Jejuri.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde made the announcement after the cabinet meeting. When the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) was ruling, the then finance minister Ajit Pawar made budgetary provisions for the project and Maharashtra cabinet had given nod for the same.

Shirur MP Amol Kolhe welcomed the decision and said, “MVA had made a budgetary provision of Rs250 crore for the project, but meanwhile government changed in Maharashtra. After that, the work got delayed. On Wednesday, the new government approved Rs397.54 crore for it. I am happy and I congratulate the government.”

The state government, meanwhile, has also approved funds for Jejuri which will help to beautify and develop the religious place in Pune district.

