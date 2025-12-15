State clears five new police stations in Pune

The Maharashtra government on Sunday approved a major expansion of policing infrastructure in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, sanctioning the creation of three additional police zones and seven new police stations to strengthen law enforcement and improve response times in fast-growing urban areas. The state government has approved the creation of 830 posts, 166 for each new police station, with a total expenditure of ₹ 67.41 crore. (HT)

As per a Government Resolution (GR) dated December 14, five new police stations will be set up in Pune city at Narhe, Laxminagar, Manjari, Lohgaon and Yeolewadi. Officials said the move aims to ease the burden on existing police stations, many of which currently serve large and densely populated jurisdictions, and to ensure quicker redressal of citizens’ complaints.

The jurisdictions of the new police stations will be carved out from Sinhagad Road, Yerwada, Hadapsar, Vimantal, Kondhwa and Bharati Vidyapeeth police stations. The state government has approved the creation of 830 posts, 166 for each new police station, with a total expenditure of ₹67.41 crore.

In addition, two new police zones have been sanctioned for Pune city by restructuring the existing five zones into seven. An expenditure of ₹2.36 crore has been approved for the creation of these zones. The proposal was submitted by Pune city police in August 2025 and was approved by a high-level committee of secretaries chaired by the chief secretary in October.

Rajlaxmi Shivankar, deputy commissioner of police (headquarters), Pune city, said the expansion would improve supervision and operational efficiency. “It will help in better monitoring of crime patterns and more effective deployment of manpower, especially in newly developed residential and commercial areas,” she said.

Pimpri Chinchwad will also see a major boost, with the state approving the creation of an additional police zone by restructuring the existing three zones. The government has also sanctioned the reorganisation of six Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) divisions and approved two new ACP divisions, ACP Hinjawadi and ACP Mahalunge MIDC.

According to the GR, a new Chakan South police station will be created by bifurcating Chakan and Alandi police stations. Similarly, a new North Mahalunge police station will be formed by bifurcating the Mahalunge MIDC police station. Approval has been granted for the creation of 332 posts for these new police stations, along with related recurring and non-recurring expenditure.

The government has also sanctioned nine new senior-level posts under the Commissioner of Police, Pimpri Chinchwad, including three deputy commissioners of police and six ACPs.

Vinoy Kumar Choubey, commissioner of police, Pimpri Chinchwad, said the decision would significantly strengthen law and order in the twin city. He added that manpower would be deployed through ongoing recruitment and phased staffing. Senior officials said the expansion was long overdue in view of rapid urbanisation, population growth and rising traffic and crime-related challenges. Infrastructure development and administrative reorganisation are expected to begin in the coming months.