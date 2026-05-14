State cracks down on arbitrary bus fare hikes, illegal booking apps

The state transport department has ordered strict action against private bus operators involved in arbitrary fare hikes, and illegal passenger booking apps exploiting commuters across Maharashtra. A special committee has been constituted to recommend long-term measures to regulate fare practices and curb overcharging, especially during festivals, holidays and peak travel season. The department has further directed strengthening of passenger grievance systems at bus stations, greater cleanliness at state transport depots, and free toilet facilities at all MSRTC bus stations across the state from June 1. Sarnaik said that the government has received several complaints about private travel operators charging exorbitant fares and carrying out bookings through unauthorised mobile applications. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The decisions were taken on Tuesday at a high-level meeting chaired by transport minister Pratap Sarnaik. State transport commissioner Rajesh Narvekar; additional transport commissioner Bharat Kalaskar; and representatives of Surajya Abhiyan — Abhishek Murukate, Arvind Pansare and Sunil Ghanwat; were present at the meeting.

Sarnaik said that the government has received several complaints about private travel operators charging exorbitant fares and carrying out bookings through unauthorised mobile applications. He said passengers are often financially exploited during festivals and holiday periods when ticket prices are increased manifold. “Such arbitrary fare hikes and illegal booking practices will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Strict action must be taken against private bus operators and unauthorised apps involved in exploiting passengers. The government is serious about protecting commuters from financial harassment,” he said.

Sarnaik said that the newly formed committee, comprising the joint transport commissioner and three representatives from Surajya Abhiyan, has been tasked with preparing a detailed report on controlling excessive fare hikes, regulating illegal booking apps, and improving the passenger complaint redressal mechanism. Sarnaik assured that the recommendations submitted by the committee will be implemented on a priority basis by the state government.

While Ghanwat of Surajya Abhiyan said that the organisation has been consistently receiving complaints from passengers regarding arbitrary fare hikes by private bus operators and exploitation through unauthorised booking applications. “Passengers are being forced to pay excessively high fares during festivals, long weekends and emergency travel situations. Many private operators are taking advantage of increased demand and charging multiple times the normal ticket rates without any regulation. There have also been complaints about illegal mobile apps carrying out bookings without proper authorisation, leaving passengers with no accountability or grievance mechanism,” he said.

Sarnaik also instructed the transport department to strengthen communication systems at bus stations by displaying dedicated contact numbers for passenger assistance and complaints. He further directed officials to issue a circular ensuring the use of grammatically correct Marathi and updated village names across transport department records and signages.

Regarding repeated complaints over unhygienic conditions at ST bus depots, Sarnaik said that the government is taking concrete steps to transform bus depots and maintain permanent cleanliness standards. He announced that toilets at all MSRTC bus stations across Maharashtra will be made free for passengers starting June 1; and added that providing quality facilities to commuters is the responsibility of the administration.