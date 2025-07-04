State denies plan to split PMC, promises more funds for merged villages

The state government has clarified that it has no plans to bifurcate the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and form a separate civic body for the city’s eastern parts. Instead, it assured increased funding and better services for the merged villages. Industries minister Uday Samant said, “There is no proposal to divide the existing PMC. The civic body is already working to address the needs of the merged villages and is prepared to allocate additional funds if required.” (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The issue was raised in the Assembly on Thursday by BJP leader and MLC Yogesh Tilekar, who demanded the creation of a new municipal corporation for the eastern region, citing neglect of the merged areas under the current PMC structure.

Tilekar said, “PMC is the largest municipal corporation in India and Asia in terms of geographical area. While it collects taxes from the merged villages, it has failed to provide adequate civic amenities. Citizens from these areas feel that no political party has been able to deliver justice. There’s a clear inequality in the distribution of resources.”

Samant added that of the 34 villages originally merged with the PMC, two - Uruli Kanchan and Phursungi - have since been excluded. “For the remaining 32 villages, PMC has allocated ₹250 crore for water supply, ₹146 crore for drainage works, and ₹107 crore for roads. More funds will be given if necessary,” he said.

He also said that since the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is preparing the Development Plan (DP) for the merged areas, the state government will take appropriate decisions based on its recommendations.