Search
Friday, Jul 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

State denies plan to split PMC, promises more funds for merged villages

ByAbhay Khairnar
Published on: Jul 04, 2025 08:16 AM IST

The issue was raised in the Assembly on Thursday by BJP leader and MLC Yogesh Tilekar, who demanded the creation of a new municipal corporation for the eastern region, citing neglect of the merged areas under the current PMC structure

The state government has clarified that it has no plans to bifurcate the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and form a separate civic body for the city’s eastern parts. Instead, it assured increased funding and better services for the merged villages.

Industries minister Uday Samant said, “There is no proposal to divide the existing PMC. The civic body is already working to address the needs of the merged villages and is prepared to allocate additional funds if required.” (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Industries minister Uday Samant said, “There is no proposal to divide the existing PMC. The civic body is already working to address the needs of the merged villages and is prepared to allocate additional funds if required.” (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The issue was raised in the Assembly on Thursday by BJP leader and MLC Yogesh Tilekar, who demanded the creation of a new municipal corporation for the eastern region, citing neglect of the merged areas under the current PMC structure.

Tilekar said, “PMC is the largest municipal corporation in India and Asia in terms of geographical area. While it collects taxes from the merged villages, it has failed to provide adequate civic amenities. Citizens from these areas feel that no political party has been able to deliver justice. There’s a clear inequality in the distribution of resources.”

Responding to the query, Industries minister Uday Samant said, “There is no proposal to divide the existing PMC. The civic body is already working to address the needs of the merged villages and is prepared to allocate additional funds if required.”

Samant added that of the 34 villages originally merged with the PMC, two - Uruli Kanchan and Phursungi - have since been excluded. “For the remaining 32 villages, PMC has allocated 250 crore for water supply, 146 crore for drainage works, and 107 crore for roads. More funds will be given if necessary,” he said.

He also said that since the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is preparing the Development Plan (DP) for the merged areas, the state government will take appropriate decisions based on its recommendations.

News / Cities / Pune / State denies plan to split PMC, promises more funds for merged villages
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On