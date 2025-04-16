State directs sugar factories to give farmers FRP in single installment

Pune: The state government on Tuesday issued a circular to sugar factories directing them to give fair and remunerative price (FRP) in a single installment to farmers. State government on Tuesday issued a circular to sugar factories directing them to give fair and remunerative price (FRP) in a single installment to farmers. (Hindustan Times (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna leader Raju Shetti had approached the court over the state’s decision taken in February 2022 to give FRP in installments to farmers. The court instructed the state government to follow the central act.

“I welcome the state government’s decision to instruct sugar factories to give FRP in a single installment. The practice of one installment was changed by the state authorities under pressure from sugar factories, before it followed the high court’s rule. I have heard that the state government is planning to move the Supreme Court over the decision, and it will be against farmers’ interest,” Shetti said, adding that a caveat has already been filed in the apex court and it will need to hear the farmers’ side before giving any decision.

“While it is mandatory for the state to follow the high court’s order, it can approach the Supreme Court over the issue,” a state official said on condition of anonymity.