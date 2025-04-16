Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

State directs sugar factories to give farmers FRP in single installment

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 16, 2025 08:28 AM IST

State government on Tuesday issued a circular to sugar factories directing them to give fair and remunerative price (FRP) in a single installment to farmers

Pune: The state government on Tuesday issued a circular to sugar factories directing them to give fair and remunerative price (FRP) in a single installment to farmers.

State government on Tuesday issued a circular to sugar factories directing them to give fair and remunerative price (FRP) in a single installment to farmers. (Hindustan Times (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
State government on Tuesday issued a circular to sugar factories directing them to give fair and remunerative price (FRP) in a single installment to farmers. (Hindustan Times (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna leader Raju Shetti had approached the court over the state’s decision taken in February 2022 to give FRP in installments to farmers. The court instructed the state government to follow the central act.

“I welcome the state government’s decision to instruct sugar factories to give FRP in a single installment. The practice of one installment was changed by the state authorities under pressure from sugar factories, before it followed the high court’s rule. I have heard that the state government is planning to move the Supreme Court over the decision, and it will be against farmers’ interest,” Shetti said, adding that a caveat has already been filed in the apex court and it will need to hear the farmers’ side before giving any decision.

“While it is mandatory for the state to follow the high court’s order, it can approach the Supreme Court over the issue,” a state official said on condition of anonymity.

News / Cities / Pune / State directs sugar factories to give farmers FRP in single installment
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On