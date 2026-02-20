Pune: The Maharashtra higher and technical education department has eased promotion and qualification rules for faculty in technical education institutions, said officials on Thursday. The decision follows a recent order by the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT), Nagpur Bench. Under the new rules, professors who regularised in the 2015–16 academic year and completed training by December 31, 2023 will receive retrospective benefits, ensuring that delayed promotions and pay adjustments are credited from their original eligibility dates. State eases promotion rules for technical faculty

Faculty appointed before March 5, 2010, will no longer be required to hold a PhD to qualify for the higher pay scale under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS). The previous requirement had stalled promotions of many senior professors in government and aided institutions.

Professors in science and humanities departments appointed during 2003–04 will be eligible for CAS benefits based on their MA or MSc degrees, while contract faculty appointed after 2003–04 have been granted a three-year period to complete their ME or MTech. degrees, allowing them to qualify for promotions.

The reforms extend to teachers appointed on a temporary, ad hoc, or contractual basis between January 1, 1996, and February 27, 2003, and later absorbed into regular service.

Under the revised system, teachers reaching the senior grade will be eligible for the selection grade directly after five years.

Higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil said on Thursday, “The department pursued the matter with the Centre to secure the relief. Arrears arising from revised eligibility dates will be disbursed promptly.”

Officials said pending proposals will be processed according to the pay commission under which they fall — Fifth pay commission for cases up to September 10, 2019, sixth for cases from September 11, 2019 to December 31, 2025, and seventh from January 1, 2026, onward.