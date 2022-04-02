State education board to declare Class 12, 10 results in June
PUNE According to the state education board, results of class 12 (HSC) will be declared around June 10 and class 10 (SSC) thereafter. Board officials said that though unaided school teachers have taken a stand to not check papers until their demands are met, the process of checking and declaring results will not be hindered as there is sufficient manpower.
The higher secondary certificate (HSC) or class 12 exam started on March 4 and will end on April 7. The secondary school certificate (SSC) or class 10 examination started from March 15 and the last paper is on April 4. After the pandemic, this is the first time that the board is conducting the exams offline.
Last year, as exams were online, the results for both class 10 and class 12 were more than 99 per cent.
Sharad Gosavi, chairman, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), said the board is committed to declare results by June 10 for class 12.
“It is the standard procedure that results are declared after 60 days of the last paper. This time, the paper for class 12 started 15 days late. So, we will declare the results by June 10. And class 10 results will be eight days later,” said Gosavi.
He said all papers are submitted at the board after the exams. “Here the papers are collected, organised and distributed to teachers for checking. Every teacher gets roughly 200 to 250 papers to check. However, if teachers are not there for a particular subject, then per person the question paper increases slightly,” said Gosavi.
“We have communicated the demands of teachers from unaided schools to the school and sports department. However, so far there has been no solution to this. But we are prepared to declare the results in the said time,” said Gosavi.
According to board officials, there are 1,472,574 class 12 students who have registered with the board to appear for the exam. Of these, 247,552 students are from Pune division.
For class 10, around 1,625,555 students have registered with the board and of these 275,741 are from Pune division.
Board officials said that as compared to the previous year, this year around 60 per cent less copy cases are reported.
“A major change seen this time is that students are appearing in their own school which is acting as an exam centre. This change has been introduced because students are appearing for an offline exam after two years,” said board officials.
For students’ sake
Class 12 students– 1,472,574
Class 10 students– 1,625,555
Class 12 paper ends– April 7
Class 10 paper ends– April 4
Tentative date of result for class 12– June 10
Tentative date of result for class 10– June 18
Source: MSBSHSE
-
