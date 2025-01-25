State excise dept seizes fake liquor, luxury cars worth 19.37 lakh

Daund excise department seized counterfeit liquor worth ₹19.37 lakh, arresting three involved in selling fake liquor from luxury cars.
The state excise department of the Daund division took action against those engaged in the sale of counterfeit liquor in luxury cars and seized material worth ₹19,37,785. The action was taken on January 22-23, said officials.
According to the excise department, they got a tip-off of a gang involved in filling fake liquor in empty branded foreign liquor bottles by parking expensive four-wheelers in deserted places, sealing them with fake caps and selling them. The Daund division team laid a trap at Rajegaon and Khadki and uncovered the two incidents.
So far, three accused have been arrested, said officials.
In both operations, two high-end four-wheelers, fake foreign liquor, and fake blankets worth ₹19,37,785 have been seized.
Inspector Vijay Rokade and sub-inspector Pradeep Jhunjaruk are investigating the case.