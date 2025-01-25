Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

State excise dept seizes fake liquor, luxury cars worth 19.37 lakh

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jan 25, 2025 08:22 AM IST

Daund excise department seized counterfeit liquor worth ₹19.37 lakh, arresting three involved in selling fake liquor from luxury cars.

The state excise department of the Daund division took action against those engaged in the sale of counterfeit liquor in luxury cars and seized material worth 19,37,785. The action was taken on January 22-23, said officials.

Inspector Vijay Rokade and sub-inspector Pradeep Jhunjaruk are investigating the case. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Inspector Vijay Rokade and sub-inspector Pradeep Jhunjaruk are investigating the case. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the excise department, they got a tip-off of a gang involved in filling fake liquor in empty branded foreign liquor bottles by parking expensive four-wheelers in deserted places, sealing them with fake caps and selling them. The Daund division team laid a trap at Rajegaon and Khadki and uncovered the two incidents.

So far, three accused have been arrested, said officials.

In both operations, two high-end four-wheelers, fake foreign liquor, and fake blankets worth 19,37,785 have been seized.

Inspector Vijay Rokade and sub-inspector Pradeep Jhunjaruk are investigating the case.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On