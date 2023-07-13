Over 2 acres of reserve forest land in Purandar to be converted for highway construction

The state forest department has approved the conversion of over two acres (0.90 hectares) of reserve forest land in Purandar tehsil for the construction and upgradation of state highway 131 from Bhivari to Kanifnath. The permission has been granted on terms of compensatory afforestation, officials said on Wednesday.

As per the notification issued by the state revenue and forest department on July 11, the government of Maharashtra granted an in principle approval for the diversion. Forest land under section-2 of the Forest (conservation) Act, 1980 for construction and upgradation of Road SH 131 (Bhivari) to Kanifanath road passing through forest Survey/Gut No.515 at Village Bopgaon, Purandar in Pune district.

The notification also mentioned that compensatory afforestation shall be taken up by the forest department over one hectare of forest land in Gut No. 274 at village Garade Varavadi in Purandur tehsil at the cost of the user agency. The have also charged the net present value of the land which will be transferred to CAMPA funds, said an official from the forest department.

Some other provisions like no felling of trees and setting up speed regulating signage on highway are also included. The department has also asked the state highway authority to obtain all the necessary environmental clearance for the same.

