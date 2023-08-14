Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune colleges fail to set up Equal Opportunity Centres, collector warns of action

Pune colleges fail to set up Equal Opportunity Centres, collector warns of action

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Aug 14, 2023 10:44 PM IST

The Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh has now ordered that these colleges’ affiliation with Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) be terminated

The state government had ordered to establish Equal Opportunity Centres in all colleges and high schools around one and a half years ago to provide equal opportunities of higher education, research opportunities and career guidance. Officials claim that at least 1,200 schools and colleges have failed to establish such centres.

The Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh has now ordered that these colleges’ affiliation with Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) be terminated.

Deshmukh has sent a letter to the vice-chancellor of SPPU, after which the university registrar Prafulla Pawar has ordered action.

“Students are not getting benefits on time due to negligence of colleges for not setting up equal opportunity centres, so a letter has been sent to SPPU,” said Deshmukh.

“Such colleges should immediately set up such centres or face action,” he added.

