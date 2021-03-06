State government passes gunthewari bill to regularise illegal structures until December 2020

The state government on Friday passed a “gunthewari scheme” bill to regularise unauthorised small plots up to December 31, 2020, which will legalise constructions for 20 years under the scheme, a move largely going to benefit recently merged villages in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits.

Earlier, the state government introduced gunthewari on January 1, 2001, under the Maharashtra Gunthewari Developments (Regulation, Upgradation and Control) Act.

In the month of January, the state government took a decision in the state cabinet meeting that the state will revive the scheme in a new format and regularise gunthewari construction up to December 31, 2020.

Gunthewari is known as a method invoked to measure land as per the gunthewari act, the practice of creating small plots of agricultural land in multiple gunthas (1,089 sq ft area) was illegal and hence, carrying out constructions on gunthewari land was also illegal.

The passage of the bill is also being seen as a step keeping in mind the upcoming civic elections.

Maharashtra urban development minister Eknath Shinde tabled a resolution in the state assembly session to amend the Maharashtra Gunthewari Developments (Regulation, up-gradation and Control) Act, 2001.

The state has continued gunthewari in Maharashtra Gunthewari Developments (Regulation, Upgradation and Control) Act passed in 2001 and only changed the date to December 31, 2020.

Sunil Tingre, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Vadgaonsheri constituency said, “People cannot afford houses due to high prices. Therefore, they construct houses on small plots. It is not as per corporation rules and regulation. They are always under the fear of action because as per corporation norms it is illegal. Now, the government has given them the opportunity to give them legal status. It is a welcome move.”

Merged villages to get maximum benefit?

With the passage of the bill, the recently merged 11 villages and proposed 23 villages in PMC limit will receive the maximum benefit from this scheme. According to PMC officials, more than 50 lakh square feet area can be regularised under the scheme.

In the 2001 gunethwari scheme, the range of regulation cost of construction on gunthewari land was ₹8,000 to 15,000 depending on the areas and the amount of construction.

As per PMC statistics, the civic body received 71,449 proposals for sanctioning.

Of those, the PMC sanctioned 60,559 proposals from which the corporation received revenue of ₹32.14 crore from gunthewari.

There are 10,888 proposals pending for not submitting necessary documents excluding two court cases.

Rajendra Raut, superintendent engineer of the building construction and development department said, “We will have to set up a system after we get a notification from the state government. The rate of gunethwari will be decided by the standing committee. The department will send a proposal to the standing committee and the committee will decide per square feet rate to regularise residential and commercial structure.”