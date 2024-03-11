State govt approves extension of Pune Metro line 2

The state government has given its nod for extensions of the Pune Metro line 2 (elevated) from Vanaz to Chandani Chowk and Ramwadi to Wagholi. The decision was taken during a state cabinet meeting held on Monday, March 11. The state government’s approval comes shortly after the completion of the Vanaz to Ramwadi corridor on March 6. With this decision, the state aims to further enhance the connectivity provided by Pune Metro line 2. The state government’s approval comes shortly after the completion of the Vanaz to Ramwadi corridor on March 6. (HT FILE)

The state cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Eknath Shinde, recognised the importance of these projects in the development of Pune’s transportation.

The approval signifies a significant step forward in enhancing Pune’s public transportation infrastructure, catering to the growing needs of the city’s residents while promoting sustainable urban mobility.

After the extensions were approved, deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar, who has been actively advocating the extensions, said, “These new routes will reduce traffic congestion and provide eco-friendly transportation alternatives for citizens.”

The extensions include a 1.2 km stretch between Vanaz and Chandani Chowk, and an 11.63 km stretch between Ramwadi and Wagholi (Vithalwadi).

The combined length of the two extensions is 12.755 km, and both extensions are elevated. The extensions are expected to significantly benefit commuters and contribute to the overall development and efficiency of public transportation in Pune.

The estimated cost of the project is ₹3,756.58 crore, with contributions from both the central and state government, as well as loans from bilateral and multilateral institutions.

The state government has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to provide financial assistance and land for the project.

Furthermore, the state government has approved interest-free loans to cover various expenses related to the project, including taxes, land acquisition, and construction period interest. The implementing agency, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), has been entrusted with the responsibility of managing finances and securing additional funding through loans. In case of any cost escalation during the project, Maha-Metro and PMC are mandated to bear the additional expenses.

Additionally, government and semi-government organisations are expected to provide temporary use of open spaces for metro construction activities.

Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maha-Metro, said, “Approval of the extensions for the Vanaz to Ramwadi route by the state government is a positive step. This approval will accelerate progress of the project, benefitting the residents of the city. The significance of the Ramwadi to Wagholi extension will enhance accessibility for IT companies, financial institutions, schools, and colleges, ultimately reducing traffic congestion. Similarly, the Vanaz to Chandani Chowk extension will provide convenience to residents and offices in the area.”

“The state will send a proposal to the central government. Within the central government, the proposal will go to the inter-ministerial group for discussion and approval. After the inter-ministerial group, it will go to the Public Investment Board (PIB) and finally, it will be sent to the central cabinet for final approval. Due to the Lok Sabha polls, it will take time for approval.”

The Maha-Metro is executing the Pune Metro line 1 (Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate) and line 2 (Vanaz to Ramwadi). The Maha-Metro has completed and made operational the Vanaz to Ramwadi corridor.

As regards the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Swargate corridor, the Maha-Metro has completed and made operational the PCMC to Civil Court elevated route. Work on the Budhwar Peth to Swargate underground stretch is underway and is expected to be complete by end-June 2024.