State govt opens two helplines to check fake child adoption messages going viral on social media

Pune: Over the last few days, several messages regarding the adoption of children who have lost their parents due to Covid have been making the rounds on social media platforms.

Taking cognisance of it on Tuesday, a state-wide online meeting was held by the state women and child development department, along with all the authorised adoption agencies in Maharashtra. It was decided to help such children as per legal guidelines and stop any illegal activities going on. Also two dedicated helpline numbers have been issued for the public.

As per the order issued on May 4 by Manisha Biraris, assistant commissioner, women and child development department and programme manager, Integrated Child Protection Scheme, “Several messages are going viral on social media platforms regarding adoption of children who lost their parents due to Covid. All these messages are wrong and children are not adopted through such messages as there is a proper system in place for adoption. If there are any such children who have lost their parents due to any reason or their relatives are not ready to accept them, then there are dedicated authorised organisations in each district to help them. If anyone knows about such children then can get in touch with the local child welfare committee or police for help.”

One such message viral on social media read: “If anyone wishes to adopt a girl, please feel free to contact 09711104773 (Priyanka). One girl is 3-days old and another is 6-months old, they have lost their parents recently due to Covid. Please help these kids get a new life, spread the word.”

The woman whose number is given in this message did not send it. She helps women victims of domestic violence so has to answer all calls. She has contacted the Central Adoption Resource Agency (CARA) for help. She said: “The message regarding adoption is a false and wrong message. Someone has fraudulently added my name. India has special, strict laws related to adoption. If you come across such a message, delete and inform those forwarding to do the same. Call 1098, for all issues concerning children of all ages.”

Sharmila Sayed, administration in-charge at Sofosh, a Pune-based NGO which runs two child-care institutions that take care of destitute , abandoned or relinquished children, and also disabled children, said, “Yesterday I was a part of the state-wide online meeting held by the department, and such fake or wrong messages are confusing the public. Those who wish to adopt a child should not go for short cut or illegal ways. There is a proper legal system in place which needs to be followed for adoption and normally it takes 2.5 to 3 years to adopt a child legally. Our appeal would be not to spread such fake messages.”

Helpline numbers

8308992222 and 7400015518.

Operational all the days between 8 am and 8 pm.