State health dept. appoints flying squads to inspect healthcare facilities in Pune division

PUNE: Towards strengthening the monitoring of health services and ensuring effective implementation of national health programmes, the state public health department has appointed Bharari Pathak (flying squads) to conduct surprise inspections of government healthcare facilities across Pune, Satara and Solapur districts. The inspections will focus on parameters such as service delivery, infrastructure, availability of staff, medicines and implementation of public health schemes. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the official order issued on January 6, 2026, by Dr Bhagwan Pawar, deputy director of health services, Pune Circle, the flying squads will inspect health facilities such as primary health centres, rural hospitals, sub-district hospitals and other government-run institutions. The inspections will focus on parameters such as service delivery, infrastructure, availability of staff, medicines and implementation of public health schemes.

As per the order, a copy of which Hindustan Times has seen, these squads will verify whether or not health services are reaching people efficiently and whether or not facilities are functioning as per prescribed standards. Special attention will be given to cleanliness, patient care, record maintenance, and utilisation of funds provided under different health programmes.

Senior health officials said that the flying squads will conduct both scheduled and surprise visits to ensure that health services reach the beneficiaries intended, especially in rural and underserved areas.

Dr Pawar said, “The objective is to bring transparency, improve performance and ensure quality healthcare for citizens. The inspections are expected to begin immediately and will continue until further notice. We have made a comprehensive checklist that has been given to the flying squads that will be used during the inspections,” he said.

“The flying squads will also review the performance of health staff and submit detailed reports to higher authorities. Based on these reports, corrective measures will be taken wherever deficiencies are found,” Dr Pawar said.

In a similar initiative in response to low bed occupancy recorded in government hospitals and a growing trend of patients being referred to other facilities, especially during late night hours, the public health department in November last year had appointed special night squads to monitor government hospitals across Pune, Solapur, and Satara districts.