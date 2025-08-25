State health dept issues notice to Sahyadri Hospital after couple dies post liver transplant

The state health department has taken suo motu cognisance of the death of a couple following a liver transplant at Sahyadri Hospital, Pune, and on Sunday issued a notice to the hospital seeking complete details of the case. The case involves Bapu Komkar (49), who underwent a liver transplant surgery at Sahyadri’s Deccan branch on August 15. His wife Kamini Komkar (46) was the live donor. (HT)

In the notice served by deputy director Dr Nagnath Yempalle, the hospital has been instructed to submit all details regarding the procedure followed during the transplant.

“We have issued a notice to the hospital and sought details of the recipient and the donor, their video recordings, and the line of treatment. The hospital has been asked to furnish all the details by Monday, 10 am,” Dr Yempalle said on Sunday.

The case involves Bapu Komkar (49), who underwent a liver transplant surgery at Sahyadri’s Deccan branch on August 15. His wife Kamini Komkar (46) was the live donor. While Bapu died on August 17, Kamini passed away on August 21, just four days later, leaving their family in shock.

Kamini’s brother, Balraj Wadekar, has demanded answers from the hospital.

“My sister was in good health… she was the donor. How can she die of complications? It is difficult to believe. The hospital must clarify what exactly went wrong in the case of both deaths,” he said.

In a statement issued on Sunday evening, Sahyadri Hospitals confirmed that it had received the health department’s notice.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family during this difficult time. Yes, we have received the notice from the deputy director and are fully cooperating with the investigation. We are committed to providing all necessary information and support to ensure a thorough review of this matter,” the hospital said.

Earlier, hospital management added that while liver transplant procedures follow strict protocols, they carry inherent risks, and complications can sometimes prove fatal.

Liver transplant is one of the most complex procedures, and in this case, the recipient was a high-risk patient with end-stage liver disease. As per protocol, the family was fully counselled about the risks in advance. The surgeries were carried out following standard medical protocols. Unfortunately, the recipient developed cardiogenic shock after the transplant and could not be revived despite all efforts.

The donor initially recovered well, but later on the sixth postoperative day, developed sudden hypotensive shock with subsequent multi-organ dysfunction, which could not be controlled even with advanced treatment. We remain committed to providing the highest standards of care and extend our deepest empathy to the bereaved family during this tragic time,” the hospital said in a separate statement on Saturday.

Officials from the directorate of health services said the case would be examined in detail once Sahyadri submits its response. If required, a medical audit committee will be appointed to probe the matter further. The double tragedy has raised concerns about the safety of organ transplant procedures and monitoring mechanisms at private hospitals.