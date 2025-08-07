State issues new mid-day meal guidelines

In a significant step to enhance food safety in schools, the Maharashtra government has issued a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman Yojana. The SOPs aim to prevent incidents of food poisoning and lay out strict responsibilities for school authorities, teachers, cooks, education officers, and food safety departments to ensure that meals served to students from Classes 1 to 8 are hygienic, nutritious, and safe. A key provision mandates that headmasters or designated teachers must taste the cooked meal at least 30 minutes before it is served to students. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the new guidelines, school management committees (SMCs) must verify the quality and expiry dates of food supplies, including rice, oil, and spices, before accepting them from vendors. Grains must be stored above ground level in clean, pest-free environments. Drinking water tanks are to be cleaned regularly, and proper handwashing facilities with soap must be made available to all students. Meals must be prepared only in designated kitchen areas.

A key provision mandates that headmasters or designated teachers must taste the cooked meal at least 30 minutes before it is served to students. If available, parents may also participate in this process. Feedback regarding the meal’s taste, smell, and appearance must be recorded in an official register. Food is to be served only if it meets acceptable standards.

Cooks and helpers involved in meal preparation are required to undergo medical check-ups every six months. They must wear clean clothing, keep their nails trimmed, and wash their hands with soap before cooking. Staff are also instructed to follow the ‘first in, first out’ method to ensure proper grain rotation and prevent mixing old and new supplies.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will oversee the implementation of food safety measures, conduct training sessions for school staff on hygienic food handling practices, and periodically test food and water samples from schools.

In the event of a food poisoning incident, the SOP outlines a clear emergency response protocol. Affected students must be isolated and taken to the nearest healthcare facility without delay.