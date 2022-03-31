State lifts curbs, but authorities had already stopped taking action in Pune
The Maharashtra government on Thursday withdrew all restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic in Pune and have made masks optional. However, even before the decision was announced, the authorities had stopped taking action against violators. In March, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had not registered a single complaint against violators.
Health minister, Rajesh Tope announced on Thursday that from Gudi Padwa, which will be celebrated on April 2, all Covid-19 related restrictions under the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act will be withdrawn. He added that wearing masks would be voluntary.
Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief at the PMC health department said that no fines were collected in March. The citizens too have largely stopped following the Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) with daily cases coming to double digits and fatalities being almost nil.
“There was no action taken against any violators in March. However, even when the restrictions are over and the government has given the order that it is not mandatory to wear masks, senior citizens and high risk patients should take all necessary precautions to save themselves from not only Covid-19 but other infections too,” said Wavare.
Sharing similar views, Dr Sanjay Patil, chairperson of the IMA’s Hospital Board of India, Pune chapter, said that indoor use of masks should be done. “In 2020, when the Covid cases were as many as they are now, we were still wearing masks. Now most people are vaccinated and the cases are seen to be decreasing. But as masks are not compulsory, they should be worn voluntarily. We see that in a closed door setting, there may be some people who may be coughing and sneezing. In such a situation, for the safety of everyone wearing masks should be encouraged,” said Dr Patil.
He added that wearing masks can also prevent other diseases and viruses. “Doctors will continue to wear masks in their clinics as a safety measure. And so voluntary use of masks should be done,” said Dr Patil.
-
AIIMS student accuses seniors of harassing him
A first-year student at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Thursday accused his seniors of ragging and harassing him for allegedly wearing a cap instead of a turban before he went missing from the campus, prompting the institute to file a police complaint to trace his whereabouts. No complaint was filed with the district police or the college management by the student or his parents on Thursday.
-
Centre tightens rules for surrender of environmental clearances
Mumbai: In a first, the union environment ministry has laid down a standard operating procedure for project proponents hoping to surrender environmental clearances for projects that failed to take off. The procedure was laid down in an office memorandum (OM) dated March 28, a copy of which has been seen by the Hindustan Times.
-
Sonbhadra DM suspended over allegations of 'corruption'
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday suspended Sonbhadra District Magistrate T K Shibu, who is facing allegations of corruption related to mining in the district and laxity during election duty, according to official sources. The UP government in a statement said, "The Sonbhadra district magistrate has been suspended for irregularities while discharging his duty and for laxity in resolving issues related to the public." Chandra Vijay Singh has been made the new DM of Sonbhadra.
-
Maha mulling rollback of its decision to allot flats to legislators
Mumbai: After widespread criticism, the state government is mulling a rollback of its decision to give low-cost Mhada flats to legislators. State housing minister Jitendra Awhad had on March 24 announced that 300 flats are being built in Goregaon on a plot owned by Mhada for the legislators elected from outside Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Following widespread criticism, the housing minister had clarified that the flats will not be free and will cost ₹70 lakh.
-
Yogi Adityanath asks heads of selection boards to provide 10,000 government jobs in 100 days
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday set a target of providing 10,000 government jobs to youths in 100 days. He issued the directive at a meeting with the chairpersons of selection boards. All the selection boards will coordinate with the state home department before conducting all recruitment examinations, Yogi Adityanath said. Monitoring should be done to maintain the integrity of recruitment examinations, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics