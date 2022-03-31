State lifts curbs, but authorities had already stopped taking action in Pune

The Maharashtra government on Thursday withdrew all restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic in Pune and have made masks optional. However, even before the decision was announced, the authorities had stopped taking action against violators. In March, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had not registered a single complaint against violators.

Health minister, Rajesh Tope announced on Thursday that from Gudi Padwa, which will be celebrated on April 2, all Covid-19 related restrictions under the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act will be withdrawn. He added that wearing masks would be voluntary.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief at the PMC health department said that no fines were collected in March. The citizens too have largely stopped following the Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) with daily cases coming to double digits and fatalities being almost nil.

“There was no action taken against any violators in March. However, even when the restrictions are over and the government has given the order that it is not mandatory to wear masks, senior citizens and high risk patients should take all necessary precautions to save themselves from not only Covid-19 but other infections too,” said Wavare.

Sharing similar views, Dr Sanjay Patil, chairperson of the IMA’s Hospital Board of India, Pune chapter, said that indoor use of masks should be done. “In 2020, when the Covid cases were as many as they are now, we were still wearing masks. Now most people are vaccinated and the cases are seen to be decreasing. But as masks are not compulsory, they should be worn voluntarily. We see that in a closed door setting, there may be some people who may be coughing and sneezing. In such a situation, for the safety of everyone wearing masks should be encouraged,” said Dr Patil.

He added that wearing masks can also prevent other diseases and viruses. “Doctors will continue to wear masks in their clinics as a safety measure. And so voluntary use of masks should be done,” said Dr Patil.