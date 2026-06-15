State to ensure drinking water supply till August 31 amid rainfall deficit

Pune: With Maharashtra facing a significant rainfall deficit and declining reservoir levels, water resources minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil on Sunday directed officials to accord the highest priority to ensuring drinking water supply across the state till August 31. Chairing a review meeting on water storage in dams under the Krishna and Godavari river basins held at the Irrigation building, Vikhe-Patil also ordered strict action against illegal water extraction. Chairing a review meeting on water storage in dams under the Krishna and Godavari river basins held at the Irrigation building, Vikhe-Patil also ordered strict action against illegal water extraction.

“Considering the deficient rainfall and the available water stock in reservoirs, ensuring drinking water supply to citizens till August 31 must be given the highest priority,” Vikhe-Patil said.

According to officials, the current live storage in the state’s reservoirs is 357.5 TMC, which is around 25% of their total capacity and lower than the corresponding period last year. Vikhe-Patil said that the situation is particularly concerning in the Pune division, where water levels are significantly lower as compared to last year. The review further revealed that reservoirs in the Nashik division currently have 26% live storage, while those in Marathwada have 28%. Rainfall in both regions has remained below expectations so far this monsoon season.

The minister directed officials to reserve adequate water to meet the drinking water needs of nearly 8.5 million residents of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad till the end of August. He also asked authorities to immediately review water availability in dams, reservoirs and major water sources across Marathwada and areas under the Krishna basin, and determine dedicated drinking water quotas based on population requirements.

Officials from the water resources department, district administrations, municipal corporations, Zilla Parishads and water supply agencies have been asked to prepare an integrated water management action plan.

Vikhe-Patil instructed officials to carefully regulate available water resources in Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Pune and Marathwada until substantial inflows are received in the reservoirs. Given the uncertainty surrounding monsoon rainfall, district-specific contingency plans will be prepared, with a focus on drinking water supply, drought mitigation measures, and protection of water sources.

The minister also called for coordinated efforts by local administrations, water resources authorities and water supply agencies to promote the judicious use of water, particularly in drought-prone regions such as Marathwada and Ahilyanagar.

Emphasising that drinking water should receive first priority in allocation, Vikhe-Patil directed revenue, police and water resources officials to launch special joint drives against illegal water lifting and take stringent action against violators.