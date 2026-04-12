State to establish river rejuvenation body: Pankaja Munde

The state government will set up an independent River Rejuvenation Authority to tackle rising water pollution and improve implementation of restoration works, Environment Minister Pankaja Munde said on Friday.

Munde directed officials to prioritise eco-friendly, pollution-free measures in river beautification. (FILE)

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Reviewing the Mula-Mutha river pollution control project under the National River Conservation Plan, Munde directed officials to prioritise eco-friendly, pollution-free measures in river beautification.

She flagged non-functional sewage treatment plants (STPs) in several industrial units due to poor maintenance. “All operational STPs in Pune must run at full capacity. The civic body must ensure there are no complaints regarding their performance,” she said.

The meeting was attended by senior civic officials and elected representatives, including Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, who presented details on sewage generation, treatment capacity, funding, ongoing works and challenges.

Munde said efforts will be made to secure land from the Agriculture Department for a sewage treatment project at the Botanical Garden in Aundh. She added a new policy, based on studies from various districts, which will be introduced to promote sewage treatment projects in villages.

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{{^usCountry}} She also said steps will be taken to retain the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board headquarters in Pune and ensure adequate funding to complete pending projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also said steps will be taken to retain the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board headquarters in Pune and ensure adequate funding to complete pending projects. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials presented details of key STPs across Pune, including Warje, Vadgaon, Mundhwa, Hadapsar (Fish Seed Centre), Kharadi, Dhanori, Baner, Tanajiwadi and Bhairoba, along with updates on sewer lines, finances and implementation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials presented details of key STPs across Pune, including Warje, Vadgaon, Mundhwa, Hadapsar (Fish Seed Centre), Kharadi, Dhanori, Baner, Tanajiwadi and Bhairoba, along with updates on sewer lines, finances and implementation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The directions come amid growing concern over pollution in the Mula-Mutha river, as the government pushes for faster, more sustainable clean-up measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The directions come amid growing concern over pollution in the Mula-Mutha river, as the government pushes for faster, more sustainable clean-up measures. {{/usCountry}}

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