...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

State to establish river rejuvenation body: Pankaja Munde

She flagged non-functional sewage treatment plants (STPs) in several industrial units due to poor maintenance

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 04:10 am IST
By ​Siddharth Gadkari
Advertisement

The state government will set up an independent River Rejuvenation Authority to tackle rising water pollution and improve implementation of restoration works, Environment Minister Pankaja Munde said on Friday.

Munde directed officials to prioritise eco-friendly, pollution-free measures in river beautification. (FILE)

Reviewing the Mula-Mutha river pollution control project under the National River Conservation Plan, Munde directed officials to prioritise eco-friendly, pollution-free measures in river beautification.

She flagged non-functional sewage treatment plants (STPs) in several industrial units due to poor maintenance. “All operational STPs in Pune must run at full capacity. The civic body must ensure there are no complaints regarding their performance,” she said.

The meeting was attended by senior civic officials and elected representatives, including Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, who presented details on sewage generation, treatment capacity, funding, ongoing works and challenges.

Munde said efforts will be made to secure land from the Agriculture Department for a sewage treatment project at the Botanical Garden in Aundh. She added a new policy, based on studies from various districts, which will be introduced to promote sewage treatment projects in villages.

 
water pollution maharashtra pollution control board
Home / Cities / Pune / State to establish river rejuvenation body: Pankaja Munde
Home / Cities / Pune / State to establish river rejuvenation body: Pankaja Munde
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.