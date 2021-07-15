State’s directive defied: PMC votes to prepare DP for merged villages

PUNE Even as the state government has empowered the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to prepare the Development Plan (DP) for 23 villages merged recently into the civic limits, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday, went against state’s decision and initiated a process to prepare the DP for the villages.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Thursday, called a special general body meeting and approved the proposal by vote, despite opposition from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Congress and the Shiv Sena.

As the PMC has now passed the resolution, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP will need to take a call on it.

Sources from the administration confirmed that the state government may have the final say, since the rules suggest the government can prepare the draft fo-r undeveloped areas, something the BJP members, including Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, have confronted, claiming most villages merged in the municipal limits are partially developed.

In such a scenario, the Urban Development Department under MVA government can reject the PMC plan and will continue with the state’s notification, despite the PMC passing a resolution in the GB.

BJP leader, and leader of the house, Ganesh Bidkar said, “The state government has encroached upon the municipal corporation’s power. We have decided to fight the legal battle. Let them do whatever they want. It is in the corporation’s power to create the development plan.”

A development plan is a long-term planning document that gives a conceptual layout for proposed future growth and development. It covers buildings, social settings and surrounding environments. The plan includes analysis, recommendations, and proposals for a site’s population, economy, housing, transportation, community facilities, and land use. The plan could be renewed every 20 years

Meanwhile, former Mayor and NCP president Prashant Jagtap has said that the Pune Municipal Corporation’s resolution is challenging the state government’s power and insulting the state’s decision. “The state government will reject the civic body’s resolution. There are chances that the state government can ask for clarification from the corporation for the same,” said Jagtap.

He also claimed that when PMC was discussing the DP for old city limits of 2017, the state government intervened and approved it. “Then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis pulled the DP when the GB was going on. Though we (NCP) were ruling in the PMC at that time, we respected the state government’s decision and adjourned the general body meeting. This time even as the state government has appointed PMRDA as a special planning authority, BJP conducted the general body meeting and approved the resolution by calling for a vote.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the BJP took objection to the Maharashtra government’’s decision to appoint the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) as a special planning authority for 23 villages recently merged in the city limits, after the state issued an order to this effect

23 areas (villages) merged in PMC

Mhalunge, Sus, Kirkatwadi, Pisoli, Kondhwe-Dhawade, Kopre, Nanded, Khadakwasla, Mundhwa, Manjari, Narhe, Mantarwadi, Holkarwadi, Handewadi, Wadachiwadi, Shewalewadi, Mangdewadi, Vadgaonsheri, Nandoshi, Bhilarewadi, Jambhulwadi, Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi and Kolewadi.