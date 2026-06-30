Pune - States issues one-month ultimatum to MSRTC officials to generate revenue

The state transport department has given the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) one month to pull up its socks failing which, MSRTC officials will face disciplinary action including transfers, demotions and suspension. The directive comes amid mounting concern over the transport utility’s financial performance with as many as 21 out of 31 state divisions reporting losses despite a recent fare hike.

Reviewing the corporation’s performance, Maharashtra transport minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik said, “The corporation had suffered significant losses during April and May; the two months that traditionally generate the highest revenue. Despite the fare revision, revenue failed to meet expectations, raising serious questions about administrative efficiency and operational management.”

As per the information shared by the state transport department, the government has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) under the chairmanship of the general manager (information technology) to conduct a detailed probe into any financial irregularities or misappropriation within the corporation. The performance of officials at depots, divisional offices, regional offices and headquarters will also be independently assessed based on parameters such as passenger growth, revenue generation, trip planning, cost control, efficient utilisation of buses, and implementation of innovative local initiatives. Officials failing to deliver measurable improvements will face disciplinary action after the review period.

Sarnaik emphasised that the MSRTC is not merely a transport organisation but a lifeline for millions of people across Maharashtra, particularly in rural areas. He said that the government has already fulfilled several long-pending financial commitments to employees, and it is now the responsibility of the management and officers to improve the corporation’s financial health through concrete results rather than routine meetings and paperwork.

“MSRTC is the lifeline of the common people of Maharashtra, and every official must understand the responsibility that comes with managing this public service. The government has extended substantial financial support by addressing the long-pending demands of employees. It is now time for the administration to deliver results. Merely holding review meetings or preparing plans on paper is not enough—we need visible improvement in revenue and operational efficiency. Officers who perform sincerely will receive the government’s full support. However, inefficiency, negligence and inaction will not be tolerated. After one month, every official’s performance will be reviewed, and if the expected results are not achieved, strict disciplinary action, including transfers, demotions or suspension, will be taken wherever necessary,” Sarnaik said.