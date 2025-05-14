State’s SSC pass percentage drops to 94.10%

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday declared the class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination results recording an overall pass percentage of 94.10%, a 1.71% dip compared to last year’s pass percentage of 95.81%. However, the Konkan division once again secured the top spot with the highest pass percentage of 98.82% while the Nagpur division recorded the lowest pass percentage at 90.78%. This year too, girls outperformed boys with 96.14% girls passing as compared to 92.31% boys, marking a 3.83% gender gap in favour of girls. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

This year too, girls outperformed boys with 96.14% girls passing as compared to 92.31% boys, marking a 3.83% gender gap in favour of girls.

This year’s SSC exam was conducted from February 21 to March 17, and the board too declared the results well ahead of schedule. Last year, the SSC results were announced on May 27, which was the earliest date for announcement of results ever since the board was established in 1975. Traditionally, results would be declared in the month of June.

Board chairman Sharad Gosavi told Hindustan Times, “The overall result is satisfactory. All divisions have performed well. Our staff worked tirelessly to declare the results early while also ensuring strict vigilance against malpractices across the state.”

Asked about the dip in pass percentage, Gosavi said, “Every year, the results vary by 1.5 to 2 percentage points on an average. There is no specific reason behind this year’s decline.”

Gosavi added that several reforms have been introduced to reduce exam-related stress and improve efficiency. “A one-day gap was provided between the main written exams to reduce stress. Our goal was to ensure that class 11 admissions start on time. We are also aiming to declare supplementary exam results promptly,” he said.

As part of the board’s initiative to curb cheating, students were informed about the consequences of malpractices during exams, and additional police support was deployed to maintain a copy-free environment. “The recognition of any exam centre where malpractices occurred will be revoked after a detailed investigation,” Gosavi said.

Students seeking re-evaluation of marks in any subject (other than category subjects) can apply online via the board’s portal http://verification.mh-ssc.ac.in, either personally or through their schools.