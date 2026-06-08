Statewide drive targets illegal pax transport near ST stands

PUNE: As part of a statewide drive against illegal passenger transport, vigilance teams have been deployed at major state transport (ST) stands across Pune including Swargate, Wakdewadi and Pune railway station to prevent unauthorised private vehicles from picking up or dropping off passengers within a 200-metre radius of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus stations.

Thane, India - November 11, 2021: Thane RTO allows private bus services from Vandana Cinema ST Bus Depot as commuters face problems due to the ongoing MSRTC strike, in Thane, Mumbai, India, on Thursday, November 11, 2021. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

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Launched on June 6 following directives issued by the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court (HC), the drive is being implemented across Maharashtra till June 15 through joint inspection teams comprising transport officials, depot managers, traffic inspectors and vigilance personnel. Officials said that regular inspections will be carried out around bus stations to curb illegal passenger transport operations that affect ST services and create safety concerns for commuters.

State transport minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik said that the state government is committed to protecting the interests of passengers and strengthening the ST network. “ST is the lifeline of millions of people across Maharashtra. Illegal passenger transport not only causes financial losses to the corporation but also compromises passenger safety and creates traffic congestion around bus stations. We have directed all departments to strictly enforce the rules and ensure that unauthorised vehicles do not operate within the restricted zone around ST stands. This is not merely an enforcement exercise but a step towards providing safer, more disciplined and reliable public transport services,” Sarnaik said.

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{{^usCountry}} “The administration has been instructed to work in close coordination and take immediate action against violators. We want passengers to have confidence that ST stands are safe, orderly and free from illegal transport activities that disrupt operations and inconvenience commuters,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The administration has been instructed to work in close coordination and take immediate action against violators. We want passengers to have confidence that ST stands are safe, orderly and free from illegal transport activities that disrupt operations and inconvenience commuters,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Passengers welcomed the move, saying that illegal transport operators often create chaos outside bus stations. “At Swargate, private vehicles frequently crowd the entrance and approach passengers aggressively. If the authorities maintain regular checks, it will make commuting much easier and safer,” said commuter Jamir Shaikh.