Pune: A statewide protest against the e-challan system and newly introduced enforcement rules disrupted normal life in Pune on Thursday before transport unions called off the proposed strike after intervention by the state government. Statewide e-challan protest disrupts Pune; strike called off after govt intervention

In Pune, unions representing autorickshaws, taxis, buses and trucks staged demonstrations outside the Regional Transport Office (RTO) near Sangam Bridge and the district collector’s office. Nearly 200 vehicles participated in a rally that began at Sarasbaug, while several union members travelled to Mumbai to join a parallel protest at Azad Maidan.

The agitation triggered anxiety among Punekars as transport unions had warned that school transport services and company staff buses would also join the strike from Friday. There were also threats to halt the supply of essential commodities such as food grains and vegetables if the government failed to respond to their demands.

Commuters reported traffic congestion in parts of the city due to the protest rally.

“The rally caused major traffic congestion near Sangam Bridge and Sarasbaug. I was stuck for almost an hour and reached the office very late. While everyone has the right to protest, common citizens end up suffering when roads get blocked during peak hours,” said Swati Kendri, an IT professional from Baner.

Another commuter, Rakesh Tulpe, a student, said he struggled to reach college on time because of diverted traffic and fewer rickshaws on the road. “I had my internal exam today. There was confusion everywhere and it created unnecessary stress,” he said.

The protest was led by the Maharashtra Transport Action Committee, which has been opposing the e-challan system and recent enforcement rules, calling them unfair.

Baba Shinde, a representative of the committee, claimed the agitation was “100% successful” and said the protest aimed to draw the government’s attention to the transporters’ concerns. “We had announced a statewide ‘chakka jam’ from midnight. However, after receiving an assurance from the deputy chief minister that a written clarification on the e-challan issue will be given within two days, we will review the decision. The future course of action will depend on the government’s written response,” he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said the government was taking a positive view on cancelling e-challans that are found to be unjust. He said discussions were held with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde regarding the transporters’ demands.

Sarnaik said that a joint meeting of the transport department, police officials and representatives of transport unions would soon be convened to address the issues. Following these assurances, transport unions decided to call off the statewide strike for now while awaiting the government’s written response.