Steady rainfall in Pune catchment areas sees dams continue to fill up

PUNE Despite rainfall in the city being relatively moderate this June, rainfall in the catchment areas has been steady, continuing to fill dams on which the district is reliant for water supply, both for urban needs and agriculture.

HV Gunale, chief engineer, water resources, Pune division, said, “As there was good rainfall in May, water used for irrigation was also less this time. Moreover, catchment areas are seeing a good rainfall which has left the dams with good water storage. However, the municipal corporation draws water for drinking purposes and so some dams are less full as of Wednesday, as compared to the start of June,” said Gunale.

As of Wednesday, water storage in Khadakwasla was at 1.18 TMC (thousand million cubic feet); Panshet at 3.79 TMC; and Warasgaon at 2.54 TMC. At the Temghar dam, water storage was 0.5 TMC as of Wednesday.

As per the water resources department, since June 1, the Panshet catchment area witnessed 324mm of rainfall. Also, Varasgaon catchment area reported 318mm of rainfall, and Temghar reported 490mm of rainfall since the start of June. Khadakwasla has reported 200mm of rainfall from June 1 till June 23.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune city and Pune district will continue to get light rainfall till June 27.

IMD officials added that rain and partly cloudy skies are going to be a normal phenomenon till June 29.

“A weak monsoon spell over Central India, which includes Maharashtra, is likely to continue till June 30. Only scattered and isolated rainfall in some parts of the city and state are likely,” said IMD officials.

Water storage in dams (as a percentage of capacity)

Panshet

June 3 -- 37.11

June 19 -- 33.70

June 23 -- 35.54

Rainfall received since June 1 -- 324 mm

Varasgaon

June 3 -- 21.34

June 19 -- 17.96

June 23 -- 19.85

Rainfall received since June 1 -- 318 mm

Temghar

June 3 -- 9.47

June 19 -- 11.76

June 23 -- 13.53

Rainfall received since June 1 -- 490 mm

Khadakwasla

June 3 -- 42.84

June 19 -- 63.60

June 23 -- 59.60

Rainfall received since June 1 -- 200 mm

Source: Water Resources Department