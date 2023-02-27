Stern action against owners of vehicles without PUC certificates

PUNE According to Pune traffic police data, out of the 4.4 million vehicle owners in the city, only 0.9 million have a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. Police plan to take strict action against offenders.

The testing of these emission levels is done at authorised centres mostly located at petrol pumps. (HT PHOTO)

As per the Central Motor Vehicle Act, of 1989, PUC certificate is mandatory for drivers. PUC is a certificate issued to each vehicle owner after testing the emissions levels of the vehicle. The certificate delivers information about the emissions generated by the vehicles and if they are within the stipulated limits.

The testing of these emission levels is done at authorised centres mostly located at petrol pumps. The PUC certificate just like bike insurance, registration, etc. is necessary to carry at all times.

“Majority of people in the city take registration of PUC certificates very lightly. They think their vehicle is new so it will not emit smoke so PUC is not necessary. However, the certificate is important for every vehicle and we are going to take strict action against people who are not producing PUC certificates,” said Ajit Shinde, Pune regional transport officer.

In 2022, a total 1,65,623 people from Pune city registered for PUC certificate and Pune regional transport office generated ₹27,000.

Bappu Bhave, treasurer, Pune City Rickshaw Federation, said, “We autorickshaw drivers do take PUC regularly but two-wheelers riders don’t take PUC certificate on regular basis.”

“I think the RTO should keep special wardens on every chowk to check whether a two-wheeler has a PUC certificate or not. I have never seen a rush on PUC centres in the last five to six years. All the 288 centres must produce weekly reports,” said Amit Patil, a mechanical engineer.

“Pune RTO should impose a heavy fine if he or she is not renewing the PUC certificate then only people will take it seriously,” said Kiran Pawar, resident from Sadashiv Peth.

Keep vehicle emissions in check

288 PUC centres in Pune

Certificate charges

₹125 four-wheeler (petrol)

₹150 four-wheeler (diesel)

₹50 two-wheeler

₹100 three-wheeler (petrol)

₹125 three-wheeler (CNG)

Fine for driving/riding a vehicle without PUC

₹2,000 two-wheeler

₹2,000 three-wheeler

₹4,000 four-wheeler

Source: Regional transport office, Pune