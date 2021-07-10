Stolen heavy vehicles worth 80 lakh recovered, six arrested

A gang of six men was arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police and stolen heavy vehicles worth over ₹80.25 lakh were recovered from them.

The six men were identified as as Ganesh Arjun Puri (28), Prakash Narayan Giri (31), Mujub Mahammad Shaikh (38) all residents of Latur, Kushal Abhimanyu Jadhav (32), a resident of Male in Mulshi, Pune; Jitendra Krushnakumar Yadav (22) a resident of Sangvi, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Jamshed alias Firoz Yunus Khan Pathan (38) a resident of Galibnagar in Osmanabad, according to the police.

The Hinjewadi police station officials started investigating a case of theft of a truck from the highway area by men who arrived in an Innova car, according to the police. In the meanwhile, two more similar cases from Paud and Dehuroad police station were reported.

The police traced the owner of the Innova car and learned that the men were planning to steal another truck from Warje or Hinjewadi area and a trap was set accordingly.

“Early in the morning the Innova was seen in Sus and the police started following it from Sus towards Wakad bridge, Hinjewadi where it was intercepted and stopped and three men in the car were ready to make a run for it but were stopped by the police,” read a statement from the police.

A large number of blades, duplicate keys, and automobile repair equipment was recovered from them during their arrest.

The police have recovered 8 vehicles from them so far collectively worth ₹80,25,000 was recovered from them. They confessed to have stolen vehicles from Pune city, Pune rural, Pimpri Chinchwad, Thane, and Latur and have 11 cases in these jurisdictions. Of the recovered vehicles, one was found in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh and one in Jahirabad, Telangana.

The men also have an extensive history of body offences against them including attempted murder and dacoity.