Storm water drain work on MG road creates traffic snarls

Major traffic snarls are being reported for the past few days on MG road after the administration began the work of laying down a 100-metre brand new storm water drainage line to prevent flooding of the Bata Chowk area
By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 09:21 PM IST
The work is likely to be completed within a week’s time. However, the Pune Cantonment board administration has said that the work is being done in larger public interests after city MP Girish Bapat sanctioned 15 lakh towards the work.

MG road is the arterial road which connects suburbs like Hadapsar, Kondhwa, NIBM, Koregaon Park to the city and vice versa.

Commuters alleged that the roadwork being carried out in monsoon was causing traffic snarls at the chowk and demanded early completion of the work. The board administration maintained that it was its endeavour to complete the work much before but due to lack of funds; the several developmental and infrastructural related works had been hit hard due to the shortage of money.

Ameya Baviskar, a commuter said “The traffic coming from all the roads joining at Bata Chowk is getting blocked due to the road work. We demand that it be completed at the earliest and PCB administration must fully complete the work within a week so that further inconvenience is avoided.”

PCB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amit Kumar said, “The work was due for a long time and work is being carried out from city parliamentarian Bapat’s funds to lay a new drainage line for the area. It has been observed that the area was getting clogged in rainwater and causing inconvenience to the citizens after which we took up the work on war footing. More work will be done in the future aimed at improving the entire drainage infrastructure of the cantonment area.”

