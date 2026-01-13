Stray dog bites 25 persons, sparks panic across Phursungi

Panic spread across Phursungi on Sunday after a stray dog went on a biting spree, nipping at least 25 persons including children, women and senior citizens within a span of two hours that day. The incident once again brought to the fore the contentious issue of managing stray dogs, officials said. The team captured the dog and sent it to a shelter home. We have kept it under observation, and tests will be performed to check whether or not it is infected with rabies. Additionally, the treatment of all dog bite victims has started, says official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Eyewitnesses said that the dog wreaked havoc in the gaothan area, going on to target people in busy locations such as Khandoba Mala, bus stand, local market and Kamthe Aali. Locals were afraid that the dog might be rabid and pass on the disease to them.

Dhananjay Kamthe, a local, said that at least 21 people have been bitten thus far. “People are scared to step out of their homes. The municipal council should immediately capture the dog,” Kamthe said, echoing the residents’ demands.

Prasad Shingte, chief executive officer, Phursungi Municipal Council, said that dog-catchers have been deployed who took over two hours to catch the canine. “The team captured the dog and sent it to a shelter home. We have kept it under observation, and tests will be performed to check whether or not it is infected with rabies. Additionally, the treatment of all dog bite victims has started,” Shingte said.

Meanwhile, all 25 dog bite victims visited the primary health centre (PHC), Phursungi, for treatment. “The municipal council regularly conducts animal birth control (ABC) programmes in the area, sterilising and vaccinating an average of 50 stray dogs per month,” officials said.

Dr Arvind Kokate, medical officer, PHC, Phursungi, said, “Each of the 25 dog bite victims has been given two doses of anti-rabies vaccine. As a precaution, they have been referred to Sassoon General Hospital for further treatment as we do not have anti-rabies serum (ARS). The victims include four women and two children; all 25 victims suffered category III dog bites.”