Stringent traffic, safety measures ordered for ‘Pune Grand Challenge Tour’

PUNE: Divisional commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar has directed officials to ensure stringent arrangements for road development, traffic management, health services, and safety along the race route for the upcoming ‘Pune Grand Challenge Tour’ cycling event. He has instructed all implementing agencies to strictly carry out their responsibilities as per the guidelines issued by the Cycling Federation of India (CFI). Divisional commissioner directs officials to ensure stringent arrangements for road development, traffic management, health services, and safety for ‘Pune Grand Challenge Tour’ cycling event. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pulkundwar was speaking at a review meeting held at the divisional commissioner’s office on Friday. Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi; Zilla Parishad chief executive officer (CEO) Gajanan Patil; deputy conservator of forests Mahadev Mohite; Public works department (PWD) chief engineer (Pune circle) R S Rahane; Pune city traffic DCP Himmat Jadhav; Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic DCP Vivek Patil; Pune rural deputy SP Dilip Shinde; and deputy director of health services Dr Prashant Wadekar were among those present.

Pulkundwar instructed that the PWD, both municipal corporations, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) strictly adhere to CFI guidelines while carrying out road upgrades. “Since this competition will be held every year, the roads being constructed or repaired must be durable and of the highest quality. There should be no compromise on standards,” Pulkundwar said.

He called for proper drainage arrangements, installation of directional signage and tourist information signs, and removal of hoardings that might obstruct the race or pose a safety hazard. He instructed all departments to conduct regular inspections of the race route till conclusion of the event.

The divisional commissioner emphasised the need to prevent stray dogs and livestock from causing disturbance during the race. He instructed local authorities to conduct awareness campaigns in the villages along the route, ensuring that domesticated animals are not allowed on the route. No vehicular movement will be permitted on the race route during the competition, and appropriate traffic diversions will be implemented. Pulkundwar ordered the removal of obstacles like low-hanging cable wires and power lines, and directed police officials to deploy adequate manpower, including additional personnel if required. He even suggested involving NCC cadets, home guards and willing youth from local villages as volunteers. He stressed that communication infrastructure along the route must be fully functional.

Pulkundwar said, “The ‘Pune Grand Challenge Tour’ is an event of international standards, and every department must ensure strict compliance with the CFI guidelines. Roadworks should be of the highest durability, with absolutely no compromise on quality. Adequate measures for drainage, clear signage, and removal of obstructive hoardings must be completed before the event. The safety of participants is paramount; the race route must remain free from stray animals, livestock, and all vehicular movement throughout the competition. Traffic diversions must be planned meticulously, and all communication systems must remain fully functional. Police, volunteers, and support teams must work in complete coordination till such time the race concludes.”

During the meeting, district collector Dudi noted that the event will be broadcast live on sports channels and said that funds are being provided to departments for necessary equipment and arrangements.

ZP CEO Patil emphasised taking measures to prevent stray dogs from causing disturbance on the race route. Police officials shared details about barricading, crowd management, and traffic diversions planned for the event.

The health department presented information about medical facilities arranged for the competition, including bike ambulances and standard ambulances. Private hospitals will also extend support by providing specialised care and ambulances as needed for participants.

Officials from the NHAI, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), police, health and transport departments; and representatives of cycling associations from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad attended the meeting.