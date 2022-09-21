Student organisations hold protests at SPPU

Two separate protests were held Tuesday by student organisations at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus to raise voice against the irregularities related to semester exam results, fees and facilities, and demand the appointment of a full-time vice-chancellor at the SPPU.

Of the two protests, one was an indefinite one started by the student organisation, ‘Yuvak Kranti Dal’ which was later taken back after vice-chancellor professor Karbhari Kale assured that he would soon hold a meeting to discuss the issues faced by the students. While the other one was an ‘ambulance protest’ by student organisation, ‘Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)’.

Taking cognisance of protests held at SPPU, Chandrakant Patil has instructed to appoint a nodal officer who would note the students’ demands. “The issues raised by the students should be heard and a solution should be given by SPPU. Hence, I have instructed to appoint a nodal officer SPPU,” he said.

Sachin Pandule, city president, Yuvak Kranti Dal, said, “Currently, students are facing many problems right from appearing for exams, wrong results and then delay in results due to which many students are not able to apply for jobs or further courses. Since the last five months, there is no full-time vice-chancellor for the most prestigious university of the state. Hence, we held a protest today at the university campus and after an assurance from the vice-chancellor that he would hold a meeting, the protest was taken back.”

While Anil Thombare, pradesh mantri, ABVP, said, “There are a large number of discrepancies in the results of the semester examinations and students have been given zero or very little marks. Students are complaining about these issues everyday so we decided to stage a protest and brought an ambulance to the main building of the university. If our demands are not met, we will stage an even more aggressive protest.”

Following the protests, the SPPU examination department issued a circular stating that all issues and concerns about the semester exams would be addressed on priority. Also, re-examination would be held in the first week of December to give a second chance to students who have got zero or very less marks.

