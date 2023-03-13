Student organisations in Pune oppose Senate decision on dress code for women members

A proposal about the colour of saree that women members should wear was approved by the senate members on Sunday. Student organisations and unions have objected to it and asked that student-related issues be covered in the meeting. Student organisations and unions have objected to it and asked that student-related issues be covered in the meeting (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

On Sunday, the second day of the meeting, Aparna Lalingkar, one of the members, proposed demand for women senators, asking for a dress code and a specific colour saree. While the chairman and other senators promptly agreed with the demand.

“For the last several years, we are fighting for various basic issues of students related to hostel accommodation, exam mismanagement, corruption in various schemes etc, but instead of paying attention to such issues, the management is discussing insignificant things. This is not acceptable; we strongly oppose such demands. Issues related to students should be the focus in such meetings,” said Kuldeep Ambekar a student and president of the Students Helping Hand organisation.

Sharmila Yeole, state secretary of Yuvasena organisation, said, “It is unfortunate that instead of students and university-related issues, the resolutions of saree colour are approved in the senate meeting. The elected members of the senate should focus on things related to student’s betterment.”