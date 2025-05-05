Menu Explore
Students can check CBSE Class 10, 12 scores when out via SMS

ByHT Correspondent
May 05, 2025 08:36 AM IST

CBSE Class 10 and 12 results are expected next week. Students can check results via SMS for easier access, especially in low-internet areas.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 results are likely to be announced in the next week, said officials.

This year, the Class 10 examinations were held from February 15 to March 1, 2025, while the Class 12 exams were conducted from February 15 to April 4, 2025. Around 44 lakh students appeared for the CBSE board exams. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
This year, the Class 10 examinations were held from February 15 to March 1, 2025, while the Class 12 exams were conducted from February 15 to April 4, 2025. Around 44 lakh students appeared for the CBSE board exams. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

This year, the Class 10 examinations were held from February 15 to March 1, 2025, while the Class 12 exams were conducted from February 15 to April 4, 2025. Around 44 lakh students appeared for the CBSE board exams.

The board, meanwhile, has also introduced a special facility this year to make result access more convenient and students will be able to check their results via SMS, in addition to the usual online portals.

The move is especially beneficial for students in areas with limited internet access.

The students can type CBSE10 <Roll Number> <School Code> <Centre Number> and send it on 7738299899 to get the results, while Class 12 students can type CBSE12 <Roll Number> <School Code> <Centre Number> and send it on the same number.

Ritika Sharma, a Class 12 student, said, “Last year, many of my friends faced issues accessing the result website due to heavy traffic. I’m happy that CBSE has provided the SMS option this year.”

