Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Students demand hostels be allowed to reopen in Pune
pune news

Students demand hostels be allowed to reopen in Pune

PUNE As college campuses opened up on Tuesday, accommodation issues are now a concern for outstation students
A hostel facility in Pune. Students demand hostels be allowed to reopen in the city. (HT FILE)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 09:42 PM IST
By HTC

PUNE As college campuses opened up on Tuesday, accommodation issues are now a concern for outstation students. Hostels within colleges and on the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus have not yet opened.

Namdev Kharabe, a student from Jalna said, “I came to Pune last week. We are currently staying in a flat with five friends. The flat rent is 12,000 and we cannot afford it, so our demand is that university hostels be started immediately.”

Another student Krishna Thakur from Nanded said, “We have a fixed monthly budget. Also we cannot work as it is my final year and I need to concentrate on my studies. Our major issue of accomodation needs to be resolved.”

Prof N S Umrani, SPPU pro-vice-chancellor said, “The university hostels will certainly open and admissions for the same will happen for this academic year once we receive clear guidelines about opening up of hostels.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Confusion as few colleges reopen in Pune; many stay shut awaiting state govt guidelines

Demand to reopen all gardens, extend timings grows louder in Pune

‘14-year-old was at kabaddi practice in Pune. Stalker kills her with a sickle’: Cop

PMC to install “garbage collection ATMs” in Pune; Re1 for plastic bottle, 3 for glass bottle
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP