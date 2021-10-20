Students demand those with first dose of vaccine be allowed on campus in Pune

PUNE For Satish Manjare, a second-year commerce student it is difficult situation. He is not able to attend the college as he has not taken both the Covid vaccination doses.

Colleges in the state will reopen from Wednesday, October 20, but entry is still restricted to students who have taken both doses of the vaccine.

Student groups have asked that students who have taken one dose of the vaccine be allowed on campus.

“I have from Jalna to attend my college. When I went to college two days ago for my I-card, I was told that I can’t attend lectures as I have not taken both the vaccine doses,” said Manjare.

Last week state technical and higher education minister announced the state-wide reopening of colleges from October 20.

“There are thousands of students, especially from the rural parts, who has not yet taken the vaccine. This number is large and the gap between first and second dose for Covishield vaccine is 84 days. So if a student has taken the first dose then s/he will have to wait for 2.5 months for the next dose and cannot attend college. Our demand is that the state government change this criteria and allow students who have taken a single dose of the vaccine,” said Kuldeep Ambekar, president of Helping Hand organisation.

A college principal, speaking anonymously said, “Daily, hundreds of students are sent back from college and told that they cannot attend lectures just because they have not been fully vaccinated with both doses.”