Students missing experience of offline learning, college life due to Covid restrictions

With the second year of online education underway, students who were promoted from Class 11 to Class 12 share that due to online classes they have lost the opportunity to experience college campus life.

Students from the city share that they miss making new friends and college activities like fests and compensations.

Siddhi Disale, a student of Class 12 at Sushilatai Bahudhani junior college said that she misses learning in offline mode.

“I started my Class 11 with Science stream last year when the college started online. Since then, I have interacted with a lot of classmates but could not make friends. We could not meet and bond at all. We spoke only for sharing notes. I miss a lot of things about offline classes. Especially the interaction we used to have with teachers. Except for asking doubts we don’t interact with them on other topics,” said Disale.

She also said that she has no idea about what offline practicals are because she has not attended any so far.

“I have opted for Science, but I haven’t attended any practical and the experience of learning is not there. This is what I miss the most about college,” said Disale.

Another student of Class 12 with Shree Haribhau Balwantrao Girme junior college, Prerana Kadam said until class 10, she was very excited about college.

“But due to the lockdown, all this excitement was gone. More than that due to online education, there were no college fests, no competition and we couldn’t meet any students as well. This was a little disheartening. When we say college we imagine a lot of fun things, but these two years have been just opening a laptop and studying power point presentations,” said Kadam.

Sarthak Kulkarni, a class 12 student from Garware College who is also a theatre enthusiast said that he was excited about junior college.

“I wanted to participate in theatre groups and be on the stage, but all the activities have stopped. I follow college contests like Purshottam drama competition. I was hoping to participate in them but due to the lockdown and Covid I have missed this opportunity as well,” said Kulkarni.

“Earlier college was an experience but now it is just endless online lectures,” he said.